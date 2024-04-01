This ten second scene from Spider-Man took 156 tries to get right (video)

In Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002), there's a scene where Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) slips in the cafeteria and sends her tray of food flying. In an instant, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) jumps up, catches MJ in one arm and the tray of food with the other. "Excellent reflexes," MJ says.

Nope, that wasn't CGI—just pure commitment. According to special effects lead John Dykstra in a DVD bonus feature, that was a demonstration of Tobey Maguire's terrific hand-eye coordination. And it only took… 156 takes to get it right.

