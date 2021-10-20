Toxic Disney fans want to make Disney magic again

Disney theme park fans are one of the roughest and most toxic groups sharing outrage online I've seen. Fed by similarly angry and entitled bloggers and vloggers, a number of Disneyland fan groups I've joined on Facebook are jam-packed with folks ready to explain exactly how you, Disney, and everyone you ever knew are Disney'ing it wrong!

These folks constantly decry the loss of "the magic." MDMA, kids. Make Disney Magic Again.

SF Gate shares a fantastic article on just how outrageous the many facets, from Disney Cruises to the parks, shopping, movies, and animation, all have their own fascinatingly awful cesspools.