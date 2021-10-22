The house from Nightmare on Elm Street is for sale

Zillow just posted a listing for a 2700 square foot Dutch colonial-style house in Los Angeles with 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Despite the address being listed at 1428 North Genesee Avenue, everyone knows the house is actually on Elm Street:

Highlights include an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite, bathrooms en suite to every bedroom, separate laundry room, and multiple work from home options. Patios, terraces, picture windows and countless French doors, maximize the use of the gorgeous grounds. Blue pool, green grass and fragrant citrus trees draw you out and make this an effortless example of the best of indoor-outdoor Southern California living. The detached guest house is charm personified with its own pergola covered patio, kitchen and an additional designer-done bathroom. This elegant traditional was reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s, lovingly lived in by the current owner, and a location for some of Hollywood's favorite films, commercials and print. Cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven's iconic Elm Street facade. Located in the heart of Historic Spaulding Square by the Griddle Cafe, Pace Joint, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, Enigma Coffee, Electric Owl, Orangetheory, Laugh Factory and the newest addition to the neighborhood, Horses. Come check it out!

The asking price is $3.25 million.

1428 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046 [Zillow]

Image via YouTube