Fridge sends annoyed email to owner

Extremely online kitchens might include devices like a smart egg tray, a smart water pitcher, and even a smart fork that vibrates when you're eating too fast. The IoT may offer convenience, but sometimes it gets a little too much in your business.

Dan Hon shared an email that he got from an unlikely sender: his fridge. The email carried bad news—he was opening the fridge too much. Busted! The appliance, which had tracked door openings, warned him that his frequent fridge openings may cause "frost, increased noise, and low ice production." Hon blames the 44 fridge opens on his kids.