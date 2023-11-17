Wow, after all these years of making cookies with a grubby black-smudged baking sheet, a dad of four shows us how he scrubbed up his own grimy tray to a mirror-like, perfect shine.

The secret ingredients are simple: just baking soda, vinegar, and "ample amounts of elbow grease." And the steps are just as easy: Sprinkle, splash, soak, scrub, rinse, and repeat.

But even better than learning a valuable kitchen hack is, of course, the oh-so-satisfying experience of watching something go from filthy to clean. (See video below, posted by theforbidden403.)

Front page thumbnail image: Irina Mos / shutterstock.com