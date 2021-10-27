384 by Jérôme Puigros-Puigener is an outstanding experimental comic

384 is an outstanding French conceptual comic by artist Jérôme Puigros-Puigener. Published by Habeas Corpus, 384 was made in 2010 and is only 16 pages long. What makes this comic so unique is its experiential art style, organized into a grid of very tiny panels.

The layout of the pages, combined with the psychedelic drawings, reminds me of an LSD blotter tab sheet. If only I could pop one of these delightful little panels into my mouth right now. I would love to see what kind of trip it would take me on.

You can read the entire comic on Ubuweb [PDF].