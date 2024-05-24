Pedaalbeest is a wildly cool walking contraption by Aat Dirks and As Lakerveld, in the tradition of the famed Strandbeests.

To operate this unique machine, one stands on two pedals in the center and moves their legs up and down, which causes the 4 legs of the metal walking machine to move. This machine / art piece is fantastic. I wish we lived in a world where people rode down the street in these things regularly.

From YouTube: "Pedalbeast (Pedaalbeest) made by Aat Dirks and Ad Lakerveld. An evolutionairy branche of Theo Jansens Strandbeesten. Strandbeest becomes Streetbeast. Pedaling backhands is necessary for stability and saves a reverse mechanism"



