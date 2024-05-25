Skateboard engineer Matt Tomasello is inventing new boards

Matt Tomaselo is a talented skateboard engineer who likes to invent new skateboard tricks and unique skateboards to perform them on. The boards he makes are incredibly cool and inventive. I've never seen anything like it before.

In the video we learn about Tomaselo's creative process and the way he tests his boards. He makes all his boards in his small bedroom, which also functions as a workshop. He's a fantastic artist and inventor, and I'm so glad I came across this video today. You can follow Tomaselo here on instagram.

From YouTube: "Inventing a skateboard trick is difficult enough but Matt Tomasello takes things a step further, creating custom boards that are part of the tricks themselves. Get to know the professional skateboarder (and amateur engineer) who's reinventing the sport with his own wholly unique approach."



