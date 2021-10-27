A high school gets wild with paddles and lap dances between students and staff

As part of the week-long homecoming celebrations at Hazard High School in Kentucky, "staff appear to spank or paddle each other" on Tuesday while students gave lap dances to the school staff — including the principal, Donald "Happy" Mobelini. Mobelini also happens to be the mayor of Perry County city, according to USA Today.

And then someone thought it was a good idea to display photos of the day's events on the school athletic department's Facebook page, but have since been taken down.

From USA Today:

The superintendent of an Eastern Kentucky school district said "appropriate disciplinary action has been taken" after photos surfaced showing students giving lap dances to staff as part of Hazard High School's homecoming week festivities. "Um. Exactly what is going on here, y'all? C'mon Hazard," Nema Brewer, cofounder of education advocacy group KY 120 United, wrote Tuesday night in a tweet that showed the photos. "Get it together."

Um. Exactly what is going on here, y'all? C'mon Hazard. Get it together. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GZQCdYnpbF — "That" Nema (@nema) October 27, 2021

(From USA Today, cont:)

Other photos on the athletics page that were later taken down showed female students dressed up in "Hooters" outfits as well as students and staff appearing to paddle one another. Sondra Combs, superintendents of Hazard Independent Schools, told The Courier Journal the district "has a tradition of excellence and academics and everything we do, but the incident is being investigated and once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken." She said in a later statement the district had handed down a punishment or punishments but is "not allowed to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline" because it is a "personnel matter." Combs said a "student activity committee" would be formed "to review all student led activities" and that all staff would undergo further training "on policies and procedures.

Yep, "further training 'on policies and procedures.'" That oughta do it.