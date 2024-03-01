Firefighter rescues driver after dramatic crash leaves semi-truck dangling off bridge (video)

Firefighters came to the rescue of a driver whose semi-truck crashed through the railing of a bridge and was left dangling high above the Ohio River.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle crash that occurred around noon today on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, which sent one person to the hospital, according to ABC News. Rescue crews "took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system" before sending a firefighter down to the driver trapped in the cab.

Dramatic video posted by AP News (see below) shows the firefighter rappelling down to the dangling truck, rescuing the driver, and lifting her to safety. "This is very much a worst case scenario," said Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill at a press conference near the bridge, which connects Louisville, Kentucky to Jeffersonville, Indiana. "It was a constant concern that that truck could shift at any moment."

The bridge will remain closed in both directions until officials can complete a safety inspection.

