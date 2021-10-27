Jen Psaki aggressively and with no tolerance for that bullshit shuts down a question about abortion being murder. Psaki strongly reaffirms President Biden's well-known support for a woman's right to choose.
Jen Psaki is taking none of this 'abortion is murder' nonsense
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- right to choose
Brett Kavanaugh: Birth Control = 'abortion inducing drugs.' #StopKavanaugh.
Well, this is a big old red flag. And an anti-science lie. READ THE REST
Get this 11-course training bundle on ASL for just $35
ether it's with your voice or a silent but effective side-eye, humans are master communicators. And just like English, Spanish, or French, American Sign Language is another one of the many ways we can communicate with both loved ones, complete strangers, and even little kids. Even if you don't know anyone who uses ASL to… READ THE REST
Elevate your diving and underwater photography with $99 off a Navbow Scooter
Diving is a sport in and of itself, but what about underwater photography and videography? Aside from taking in the ocean depths and generally just trying to stay alive, you have to maneuver between a plethora of underwater camera equipment, which includes the camera itself, lenses, strobes, and many more. That's hard enough when you're… READ THE REST
This refurbished 6th-gen Apple iPad works, looks, and runs like new
Our world is dominated by mobile devices, some of which can even outperform laptops. When it comes to tablets, in particular, no one can seem to get their eyes off Apple's iPad. Whether the Mini or the Pro, iPads have long been some of the bestselling tablets to date. But as with all Apple products,… READ THE REST