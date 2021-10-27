'Prepare as NFT' option coming to Photoshop

Adobe is adding a way for NFT collectors to verify the art they're buying is made by the person selling it, and other ways to prevent theft in this digital space. These "Content Credentials" will be baked right into Photoshop.

The Verge:



According to a Decoder interview with Adobe's chief product officer Scott Belsky, this functionality will be built into Photoshop with a "prepare as NFT" option, launching in preview by the end of this month. Belsky says attribution data created by the Content Credentials will live on an IPFS system. IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) is a decentralized way to host files where a network of people are responsible for keeping data safe and available, rather than a single company (somewhat similar to how torrent systems work). Adobe says that NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, Rarible, KnownOrigin, and SuperRare will be able to integrate with Content Credentials to show Adobe's attribution information. NFTs aren't the only thing that will benefit from Adobe's Content Credentials, which are a result of its Content Authenticity Initiative. The company is launching the system as a beta, and users can use it to show what edits were made to a file in Photoshop, tag their stock images on Adobe's system, and more.

So, thinking out loud a little, does one have to keep up their Adobe subscription until the end of time to keep this NFT verification in place?