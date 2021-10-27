Ted Cruz and GQP cohorts mocked in this Senators-playing-stupid montage

"Sure the climate is changing, and one of the reasons the climate is changing, is because the climate has always been changing." — Senator Marco Rubio

As climate change accelerates, causing more frequent flooding, burning, heating, and changing water levels in the US and across the globe, this "Apathy vs Climate Catastrophe" montage highlights the moronic responses from Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Bill Cassidy, Ron Johnson, Joni Ernst, and other GQP bootlickers who've decided to just play dumb.