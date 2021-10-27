There's a new DUNE graphic novel adaptation of the film adaptation of the book

In the fall of 2020, I reviewed the then-brand-new graphic novel adaptation of Dune from Abram ComicArts, which covered roughly the first half of the novel, and featured cover art by the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz, who drew the 1984 Marvel Comics' adaptation of David Lynch's version of Dune.

Now, it's 2021, and Legendary Comics is running a Kickstarter campaign for a completely different graphic novel version of Dune, this one adapted directly from the 2021 film adaptation of Dune which was based on the novel Dune. And this new Dune graphic novel adaptation-of-a-film-adaptation will also feature cover art the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz, who drew the 1984 Marvel Comics' adaptation of David Lynch's version of Dune.

Fortunately, my cynicism was immediately subdued when I saw what this new Dune graphic novel Kickstarter entails. Written by Lilah Sturges (Girl Haven and Lumberjanes) with art by Drew Johnson and digital paints by Zid, who worked on the recent gorgeous graphic novel preludes Godzilla Dominion and Kingdom Kong, respectively. These are people who know how to do justice to an IP. And damn, if this one ain't an impressively stunning adaptation of a film adaptation of a novel:

Also, if you pledge $250 to the Kickstarter campaign, you get an immaculate replica of the Gom Jabbar Box, along with a House Atreides Signet Ring and Sword plus two vials of melange. If you're gonna run the IP hustle then you've got to make it worth it, ya know?