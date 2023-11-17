For more than a decade, Swedish maker Simone Giertz has inspired us with her "shitty" robots, DIY Tesla pickup truck, mantis shrimp costume, and other curious and "useless" inventions. For the last three years, she's been designing a better coat hanger. It's called the "coat hinger" and you can pledge for it on Kickstarter. Video demo below.

"Coat Hingers are coat hangers that save space by folding in half," she explains. "If your closet is too shallow or if a clothes rack just won't fit – welcome into the fold."

Previously: