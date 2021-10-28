Watch: army ant death spiral

Have you ever encountered an Army Ant Death Spiral? Aso known as an ant mill, It's a freaky phenomenon where a cluster of army ants become separated from the main foraging party. This can cause them to lose the pheromone track, and in turn they begin following each other in a never-ending spiral. Sometimes, the ants spiral until they die from exhaustion. There is a strange, hypnotic beauty about these ants spiraling themselves to death.