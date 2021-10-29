Devil's Circuit is a rad short film from 1988 (warning: flashing lights)

Popkin

Devil's Circuit (1988) is an artistic short film by Takashi Ito. If flashing lights are harmful to you, then don't watch it. The images of the city have a sublime blue tint to them. This film accomplishes a lot by simply featuring flashing imagery of a cityscape, and great music. I could keep this on my TV in the background all day, and I wouldn't get tired of it. This video has such a great mood, I want to jump into it.