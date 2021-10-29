Devil's Circuit is a rad short film from 1988 (warning: flashing lights)

Devil's Circuit (1988) is an artistic short film by Takashi Ito. If flashing lights are harmful to you, then don't watch it. The images of the city have a sublime blue tint to them. This film accomplishes a lot by simply featuring flashing imagery of a cityscape, and great music. I could keep this on my TV in the background all day, and I wouldn't get tired of it. This video has such a great mood, I want to jump into it.
