Watch a time lapse of a salamander growing from a single cell to hatching

This time lapse video of a salamander growing from a single cell is pretty awesome. The entire video is nearly seven minutes long, which allows you to closely observe each phase of the salamander's development.

If you're impatient and have ADHD like me, you can skip your way through the video or play it at double speed.

Watching this little guy prepare to hatch out of its egg sack gave me a new appreciation for salamanders. I was thrilled for the salamander when it finally left its egg and swam away. This short film was Jan Van Ijken.