Exactly what it says on the
jar thumbnail graphic!
Watch: baseball smashing into gallon jar of mayo at 1000 MPH
Exactly what it says on the
Dropbox has no plans to add support for Apple Silicon
Apple's own processors are a resounding success for the company, offering strong performance and outstanding battery life, and most software companies moved quickly to release new versions of their apps compatible with the ARM chips. One big-leaguer, though, has not: Dropbox says it hasn't even considered it and has no plans to do so. The… READ THE REST
Canon sued for disabling scanner and fax functions of all-in-one device when printer ink runs out
The scammy business model around inkjet printers is well-known: sell the hardware cheap to snare customers into paying again and again for ink cartridges that cost more by volume than champagne. But that's not enough for Canon, which now disables all-in-one devices entirely when the ink runs low, shutting down unrelated imaging fuctions such as… READ THE REST
The reMarkable Tablet is moving to a subscription service model
I've been using a reMarkable Tablet, for years now. It's great for taking notes at my day job. I waste no paper when I jot down meeting minutes, annotate stories and starting off new pieces of writing in long hand. I dig how easy it is to organize my notes on the tablet and that… READ THE REST
Save time, money, and elbow grease with 4 deals on robot vacuums for your home
We all know how tedious cleaning our homes can be. Between sweeping, vacuuming, dusting, laundry, dishes, and everything else, it can get overwhelming and downright anxiety-inducing just thinking about getting it all done.
This battery storage case proves you can, in fact, have a place for everything
Whether it's loose papers, electronics, or work-related doo-dads, having a bunch of things lying around the house can create some serious clutter. But having a bunch of things strewn about your home, creating
Behold the beauty of this Bioluminescent Bio-Orb
If you like the idea of owning houseplants but always struggle to keep them alive, you've probably since searched for alternatives that aren't as fickle. Fake plants, crystals, and even art are options