Check out this 1931 Soviet guide to turning potatoes into toys

Popkin

Potato Toys is a super charming, illustrated Soviet guide about how to make toys out of potatoes. I love all of the potato-creatures in the guide. Mr. Potato head has nothing on these little guys. The illustrations are too adorable. My personal favorite is the image of the two little potato-creatures playing on the seesaw. Any of these constructions would make an awesome addition alongside your jack-o-lanterns this year for Halloween.