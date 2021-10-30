Potato Toys is a super charming, illustrated Soviet guide about how to make toys out of potatoes. I love all of the potato-creatures in the guide. Mr. Potato head has nothing on these little guys. The illustrations are too adorable. My personal favorite is the image of the two little potato-creatures playing on the seesaw. Any of these constructions would make an awesome addition alongside your jack-o-lanterns this year for Halloween.
Check out this 1931 Soviet guide to turning potatoes into toys
