How dolls were made in 1968

British Pathé TV put out this video about How Dolls Are Made, originally filmed in 1968, and it's quite entertaining. It shows the process of how the heads are assembled, step by step.

Watch the doll's eyeballs get popped into place, the doll's hair get sewn on with a machine, how the face gets painted on, and more.

There is something uncanny about seeing all the doll heads together in a cardboard box, waiting to get attached to a body. This is how I felt about seeing the doll parts at many phases of the process, like when the head is just an unpainted, eyeless face.