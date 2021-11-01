2001: A Space Odyssey—a brief history of that future as imagined in 1968

In 1968, the film 2001: A Space Odyssey brought the world a sublime story of artificial intelligence, human space travel, extraterrestrial intelligence, and high weirdness. The mini-documentary above, "2001: A Space Odyssey—A Look Behind the Future" (1968) explores the signals of that time that helped inspire director Stanley Kubrick's expressions of tomorrow.

Featuring Kubrick, author Arthur C. Clarke, concept artist Roy Carnon, actor Keir Dullea, and former NASA scientists who advised on the film.