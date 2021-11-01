Refurb.me tracks and predicts the availability of refurbished Apple gadgets. Based on its past data for laptops (including M1 MacBooks), the new MacBook Pro is likely to turn up in the refurb aisle a couple of weeks into January. Why refurb? Because for top manufacturers—not just Apple—they are generally indistinguishable from new, with equivalent warranties, and all you're losing out on is customization and original packaging.
Site tracks and predicts availability of (Apple) refubished gear
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Dropbox has no plans to add support for Apple Silicon
Apple's own processors are a resounding success for the company, offering strong performance and outstanding battery life, and most software companies moved quickly to release new versions of their apps compatible with the ARM chips. One big-leaguer, though, has not: Dropbox says it hasn't even considered it and has no plans to do so. The… READ THE REST
Canon sued for disabling scanner and fax functions of all-in-one device when printer ink runs out
The scammy business model around inkjet printers is well-known: sell the hardware cheap to snare customers into paying again and again for ink cartridges that cost more by volume than champagne. But that's not enough for Canon, which now disables all-in-one devices entirely when the ink runs low, shutting down unrelated imaging fuctions such as… READ THE REST
The reMarkable Tablet is moving to a subscription service model
I've been using a reMarkable Tablet, for years now. It's great for taking notes at my day job. I waste no paper when I jot down meeting minutes, annotate stories and starting off new pieces of writing in long hand. I dig how easy it is to organize my notes on the tablet and that… READ THE REST
How this single screenshot tool saved my life as a project manager
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the biggest issues facing the modern workforce, in my opinion, is digital clutter and miscommunication. Sure, working remotely for over a year made us realize how easy it can… READ THE REST
Get crisp, clear sound no matter how loud the party gets with these headsets for PS4 and XBOX One
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's nothing like having great audio to take your gaming marathon to the next level. Whether you're an esports athlete or just love to get the most out of gaming, you're… READ THE REST
This award-winning 3-port supercharger is a real headache-saver
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From your busy work week to that vacation you've got creeping around the corner, you've got enough things to worry about. Stressing about having enough power outlets to keep your smartphone,… READ THE REST