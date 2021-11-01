Site tracks and predicts availability of (Apple) refubished gear

Rob Beschizza

Refurb.me tracks and predicts the availability of refurbished Apple gadgets. Based on its past data for laptops (including M1 MacBooks), the new MacBook Pro is likely to turn up in the refurb aisle a couple of weeks into January. Why refurb? Because for top manufacturers—not just Apple—they are generally indistinguishable from new, with equivalent warranties, and all you're losing out on is customization and original packaging.