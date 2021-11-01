This "hand ballet" performance from the Paralympic Games is absolutely magnificent and mesmerizing

Sadeck Waff choreographed this magnificent and mesmerizing "hand ballet" for the closing ceremony at the closing of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games symbolizing the transfer of the event to Paris for 2024. The hands belong to 126 performers in wheelchairs.

Waff, as quoted by My Modern Met: "There is magic everywhere, the key is knowing how to look, know how to see and listen in silence, like a cloud of birds forming waves in the sky, each individual has his own identity, but an irreplaceable place in the whole."