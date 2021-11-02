Clever new SEO scam hijacks Harvard emails and student blogs

Futurism has the awful/impressive story about how SEO link scammers — the ones that litter the comments on every article with spammy links for penis enlargement or whatever — managed to get a hold of official Harvard email addresses, which they use to create "official" student blogs comprised of the same spam content.

Further down in the article, Futurism explains how they contacted some of the businesses that benefitted from this sort of advertising — and how those businesses, in turn, passed Futurism onto the advertising firms they had hired in the first place. Unsurprisingly, these marketing agencies saw nothing wrong with paying Harvard-affiliated people (presumably under-the-table) to create these fake student accounts on which to piggyback their back-link business. In fact, they were even shameless enough to pay these entrepreneurial Harvard students (and/or staff, unclear to pimp their own shady marketing services on Harvard.edu as well.

While these companies are clearly shady con men, there is a slight sense of Schadenfreude emanating from the idea that institution as large and powerful as Harvard can't even protect themselves from being exploited like this.

Scammers Are Creating Fake Students on Harvard.edu and Using Them to Shill Brands [Jon Christian / Futurism]

Image: Ingfbruno / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 3.0)