What is this "censored" island that appears on Google Earth?

The Google Earth image depicts Vostok Island, a tiny coral island in the central Pacific Ocean. But why does it appear to be censored? What's going on there that They don't want us to see? The image has sparked a lively discussion on the r/GoogleMaps subreddit. The original poster comments that "it looks nothing like an island" to which another user correctly responded: "No it doesn't. Not atoll."

From News.com.au:

Some speculated that it was a secret military base. "Looks censored for some reason," user KorvisKhan commented. "My first thought was that it's censored. It wouldn't make sense for a natural formation to be black like that in such a shallow, small atoll/island," added another[…] But others offered more reasonable explanations for its appearance. "What you see as black is actually very dark green, it's a very dense forest made up of Pisonia trees," user SatisfactionAny20 wrote.

Sure, that's what They want us to think, but we know the truth.