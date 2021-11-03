A 14-year-old wins award for program that calculates antiprime numbers

Congratulations to Akilan Sankaran (14) of Albuquerque, New Mexico for winning the Samueli Foundation Prize in Broadcom's Masters competition for middle school students. Sankaran won the $25,000 prize for writing a computer program that calculates antiprime numbers.

An antiprime has more divisors than any number smaller than itself. For example, 24 has 8 divisors (1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 24). Every number smaller than 24 has has fewer than 8 divisors.

Plato's favorite number was an antiprime (also called a highly composite number): 5040, which has 60 divisors.

Antiprimes come in handy for all sorts of applications, as mathematician James Grimes describes in this Numberphile video.

From Popular Mechanics: