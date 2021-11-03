Man jumped into lake to escape bees only to be eaten by piranhas

A fellow was fishing with two friends in Brasilandia de Minas, Brazil when a swarm of bees arrived. They jumped into the lake to escape but the first man never made it to shore. Yep, piranhas. From 7News.com:

The fire department was called and an officer was about to dive into the lake when he was informed it was filled with piranhas.

Officers managed to recover the man's body 4m from the shoreline after hours of searching.

The fire department reported the fish had "torn open several parts of the body and tore open the right side of the face".