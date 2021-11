Openly disregarding his lawyer's advice, a rich guy accused of raping multiple women made a video sharing his opinion that at least one accuser enjoyed sex with him and that he is a victim of cancel culture. The accused rapist, David Portnoy, also references his time spent with similarly accused rapist Donald J. Trump, and of attending pornography conventions.

A very detailed article was published today, on Insider, explaining the accusations against Mr. Portnoy.