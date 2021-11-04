"The Devils Ball" is a spooky surrealist film by Ladislaw Starewicz

Popkin

In 1933, the inventive puppet animator Ladislaw Starewicz created the stop motion animation Devils Ball, also known as "The Mascot." The 10-minute film is completely surreal from beginning to end. This story revolves around a hand-made dog puppet that comes to life. I can't imagine how long it must have taken to create all of the puppets featured in this film. Many later stop motion films were influenced by The Devil's Ball.