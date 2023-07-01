The Grimace Shake has inspired a new sub-genre of cosmic horror

The great anthropomorphic tastebud of McDonaldsLand known only as the Grimace recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. McDonalds marked the occasion with a new video game as well as a limited edition Purple-flavored Grimace Shake (perhaps inspired by his dissident Irish uncle).

But this frothy violet beverage may have inspired some violet violence of its own, leading droves of youths to create Ringu-esque short horror films in effort to reveal the true depths of madness that rest at the bottom of that decorative cardboard cup.

the grimace shake is causing irreversible damage to society. pic.twitter.com/K6oTcsbDao — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) June 25, 2023

For the non-embed crowd:

You've been warned. After all, nothing can stop the Grimace.