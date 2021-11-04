This LEGO Ideas Typewriter is an absolute must-have

Inspired by LEGO founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen's personal typewriter, this LEGO Ideas Typewriter is a masterpiece.

While it doesn't actually work, the typewriter looks like it works — and that's close enough for LEGO.

LEGO:

Unplug from your digital life and recall simpler times as you build a LEGO Ideas model of an old-fashioned typewriter (21327). The design is inspired by the classic typewriter used by the LEGO Group's founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and it moves and sounds just like the real thing. The brick-built center typebar rises each time a letter key is pressed and is linked to the carriage that moves across as you type. There is also a platen roller that you can feed real paper into. Created by a LEGOfan for fans Created by a LEGO fan and voted for by LEGO fans, this detailed typewriter model comes with a letter written by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, a member of the fourth generation of the LEGO Group's owner family – slot his letter into the typewriter to complete a delightful display piece. Top gift Part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits for adults, this model comes with clear instructions and makes the best gift for yourself, LEGO fans, writers and lovers of all things retro.

It reminds me of my Royal Royalite, which gets used every few days. I might swap them to see if my daughter notices, when she next comes to visit.

LEGO Ideas Typewriter 21327 Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Writers (2,079 Pieces) via Amazon