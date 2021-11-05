This is an amazing 5 minute performance of punk/alt strumming styles, from the Velvet Underground to the Ramones to British punk to post punk to Sonic Youth to ska to grunge to melodical/happy. The only annoying thing is Jimmy Kimmel trying to sing along with Fred. Just stop, Jimmy,
Fred Armisen brilliantly does the history of punk from 1970 to 2000
