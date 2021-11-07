See how people reacted to the scary parts in a 1979 screening of Halloween

Halloween Audience Reaction is a hilarious video that shows how the people in the theatre reacted during a screening of Halloween in 1979. I love how easily thrilled and spooked the crowd is, as they shriek at every creepy part of the movie. I've seen horror movies in theatres where people laugh out loud at the scary parts, but I've never heard any screams. As a horror fan, it's awesome to see the crowd genuinely terrified by such a classic horror flick.

