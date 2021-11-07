Watch: Ronald McDonald's debut

In this rare, first ever McDonald's commercial that featured Ronald Mcdonald, we get to see an early, less polished version of America's favorite clown. I think I prefer this version of Ronald, where he's sporting a paper cup over his nose, and wearing a tray of food as a hat. I think we should start a petition to bring this goofy version of Ronald Mcdonald back.
From the YouTube description:
This might even be the first Mcdonalds commercial as well. Long before Mcdonalds land. I believe Ronald is played by now weather man Willard Scott. Dig his magic tray and cup nose. For tons more Mcdonald spots come to http://www.vintagetvcommercials.com and click on COMPILATIONS.