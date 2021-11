Printers compatible with Apple's AirPrint will print files from macOS and iOS devices without having to install printer-specific drivers. I have an old WiFi printer that doesn't work with AirPrint, which is too bad because I often want to print something from my iPhone.

John Graham-Cumming published a how-to for configuring a cheap Raspberry Pi to make an old printer AirPrint compatible. I'm going to try it this weekend if I have time.