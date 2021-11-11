After skipping climate conference, Gavin Newsom attends oil heiress' wedding. Nancy Pelosi officiated.

Vogue reported on the lavish wedding of Ivy Getty, great-granddaughter of oil billionaire J. Paul Getty. The event, which took place in San Francisco, featured a performance by Earth Wind & Fire, a dance floor led by actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and a ceremony officiated by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Popstar Olivia Rodrigo joined in on the festivities too.

The article uses over 2200 words and 100 pictures to display the event's lavish details, and while some praised the wedding for its beauty, others criticized its opulence. Journalist Philip Bump called the article "powerful editorial in support of a wealth tax."

Politicians including San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California governor Gavin Newsom attended the event, and the latter received attention for