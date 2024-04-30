Beverly Hills is an abortion rights battleground

The battle rages on even in California, a State that quickly stepped up to protect women's rights to manage their health care.

As California, at a statewide level, was willing to protect women's rights, it fell to the cities and counties to find ways to interfere. After anti-women's rights extremists made it clear they'd bring their protests to the streets, Beverly Hills City Council quietly moved to quash a clinic's planned opening in town. The article makes it pretty clear the city was more involved than they were letting on.