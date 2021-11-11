Skyrim is ten years old

Skyrim's amazing run in the game charts hits the decade mark. "The popularity just didn't wane," Bethesda's Todd Howard tells Keza MacDonald.

Skyrim nevertheless became one of the most widely played games ever, a touchstone in the video game world, for players and developers alike. It has been re-released on every console and platform imaginable, to the point where it's become a gaming in-joke. It's still huge on YouTube and TikTok, even with people who were little kids when it came out. At a wedding a few weeks ago, I met someone whose wife had played Skyrim as her first ever game; a decade later, she's still playing it.