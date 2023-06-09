Skyrim's restaurants get a thorough health inspection

The many taverns of Skyrim are a place for weary adventurers to rest their heads, soak in the ambiance, and pay way too much for a simple bottle of mead. But what if they were held to the service and hygiene standards of today? YouTuber Any Austin has done just that, examining all of Skyrim's taverns in depth and pointing out pertinent problems like power-tripping managers and potential smoke inhalation. Great job, Austin- you'll have a coveted position with the Empire of Cyrodiil's health and safety department in no time.