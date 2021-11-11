The World Famous Clown Motel lies in central Nevada. As a lover of clowns, I'm dying to stay here. When you walk into the clown motel, you're greeted with shelf upon shelf of clown dolls and statues. The motel was created by Vijay and Hame, who are interviewed in this video about their love for clowns, and how they ended up as Clown Motel owners. I might have to take a trip to Nevada, just to see this amazing place.
Would you spend a night at this Clown Motel?
- clowns
- las vegas
- motels
