Violent airline passenger sends flight attendant to hospital

A passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight to NYC from Dallas was arrested Saturday after punching a flight attendant so hard it sent her to hospital. Neither were named by NBC News, but the passenger was reportedly charged with aggravated assault.

The victim, who Southwest Airlines identified only as an operations agent, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said. "We have a Station Manager with her at the hospital with the full support of her Southwest Family sending our thoughts, prayers, and love," an airline spokesman said in an emailed statement. "Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our Employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident."

The Flight Attendants' Union has seen enough.