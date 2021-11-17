Happy Life Day, everyone!

This holiday is yours, but we all celebrate a love of variety broadcast tv and heavy drug use with you.
SING IT!
This holiday is yours, but we all celebrate a love of variety broadcast tv and heavy drug use with you.
SING IT!
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her hair washed and dried at Erica Kious's San Francisco salon last year. Pelosi used an independent stylist who rents a chair at Kious's salon. There were no other customers present. There was a video camera in the salon that recorded Pelosi without a mask. Kious reviewed the video and… READ THE REST
The driver of this truck was either desperate or foolhardy when he drove his truck across a flooded road. At the end, it looks like the truck simply gave up and flopped over for a little nap. Click to expand READ THE REST
This driver plowed through a backyard fence and smashed her car into a swimming pool. After a moment she gets out and puts her hands on her hips as if she's trying to understand how that pool suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Then she returns to the car to retrieve her wig so she looks… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Playing a video game all by yourself can be fun, but you can turn it up a notch by playing to an audience, even if you're playing a single-player RPG. Live streaming is… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you rely on a webpage to conduct your business, Google Analytics is arguably your greatest asset. The data-tracking tool allows you to see who visits your website and how they… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With every new day comes something new to charge: A smartphone, another smartphone, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatch, earbuds, Kindle — you name it! And if you happen to have a power bank to… READ THE REST