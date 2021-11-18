Hawaii stream that smells like beer turns out to be alcoholic

There's a stream in Waipio, Hawaii on Oahu that reportedly smells so much like beer that a representative from Envirowatch Inc said: "You would think it was a beer pub that hadn't opened its doors for three or four days."

Scientists recently analyzed the flowing water and, indeed, it turned out to be 1.2 percent alcohol. Turned out that it was caused by runoff from nearby Paradise Beverages, makers of beer for Kohola Brewery and Aloha Beer Company.

"Right now, we've had the Department of Transportation come in with their representatives and we're dealing with them and we've also been contacted by the Department of Health," Paradise Beverages head of operations Anthony Rowe told Hawaii News Now.

According to Yahoo! News, "It remains unknown if action will be taken for the alcohol content found in the stream, which many on social media pointed out was a quarter of the percentage of a Coors or Budweiser."

(via Fark)