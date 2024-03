I do not understand, and I do not think Donald Trump does either, what the cash-poor deranged leader of the Republican party is saying here.

Trump: People who don't speak languages. We have languages coming in to our country, nobody that speaks those languages. They're truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them pic.twitter.com/IzRKM5TOue — Acyn (@Acyn) February 29, 2024

Trump reminds me of the Blue Meanie at this point. Perhaps what we need to defeat the Orange Menace ultimately is Taylor Swift's singing about love.

Go, Glove! Lovely Glove!