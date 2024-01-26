Florida man wrecks vehicle, steals car of Good Samaritan who offered help, and immediately dies in another crash

Call it instant carma. Driving in Brooksville, Florida on Tuesday, a woman noticed a pickup truck had hit the traffic median. Being a kind soul, she pulled over to offer help. The driver of the crashed kindly responded to her assistance by stealing her car and driving off.

As he raced off, he lost control, crossed the median and "collided head-on" with a tractor trailer. Apparently he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and "suffered fatal injuries."

Fortunately, the driver of the tractor trailer wasn't severely hurt.

