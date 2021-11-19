Geoffrey Huntley made it dead simple to right click on every NFT on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. You just need to have 17 TB of hard drive space or an AWS account to hold them all.
Download every NFT (all 17 terabytes) for free using this torrent
Truckload of video cards stolen
With a top-of-the-line video cards fetching north of $2,000 on eBay and even mid-range models going for half that, they've become a big target for thieves. An entire truckful was heisted in California, reports EVGA, their manufacturer. A forum post by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman states "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021,… READ THE REST
McRib now available as an exclusive NFT
McDonald's is "celebrating" the 40th anniversary of the beloved but elusive McRib Sandwich with an NFT: McRib season is almost here, and no one is more excited than the McRib superfans that eagerly anticipate its return to McDonald's menu each year. From sliding into our DMs asking "when is the McRib coming back?" to creating a… READ THE REST
OpenSea confirms one of its executives used insider knowledge to buy NFTs before they appeared on the front page
OpenSea, the largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) issued a statement acknowledging that Nate Chastain, the company's head of product, bought NFTs he knew were scheduled to be publicly promoted on the front page of the website. The statement read, in part: This is incredibly disappointing. We want to be clear that this behavior does… READ THE REST
