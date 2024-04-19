"Miss AI" is the first-ever beauty pageant for AI-generated women

Fanvue — a company that, as far as I can tell, is basically OnlyFans for AI-generated "content" — has just announced the creation of the World AI Creator Awards, the first of which will be the "Miss AI" Beauty Pageant. Here's how they describe the contest:

Miss AI is the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated models brought to you by Fanvue. Its launch comes almost 200 years after the very first beauty pageant took place and will celebrate the technical skill and work behind digital influencer personas from across the world. The competition is also part of the wider awards programme World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) which seeks to celebrate creators at the forefront of AI.

You can use any AI generator to create your avatar, as long as they are completely AI-generated. Winners will be judged based on "beauty, tech, and social clout," whatever the fuck any of that means.

More on the contest, from Forbes (which unsurprisingly seems to take it seriously):

Miss AI (well, the creator behind Miss AI) will win a $5,000 cash prize, promotion on the Fanvue platform and PR support worth more than $5,000. The runner-up and third place winner will also snag prizes. The virtual victors will be announced on May 10, with an online awards ceremony set to take place later in the month. […] The Miss AI pageant is, more than anything, about recognizing artistry, a spokesperson for the WAICA insists. "This isn't about beauty in the stereotypical sense," the spokesperson said in an email. "It's about championing artistic creative talent and the beauty of creators' work. Just like traditional pageantry, there's even a question contestants are asked to answer: 'If you had one dream to make the world a better place, what would it be?'" Given that Miss AI candidates only exist in a world of bytes, their answers won't come from personal experience. They'll come from prompts.

But wait, it gets better: the winners will be decided by a panel of judges which include several AI-generated influencers.

Aitana Lopez, one of four Miss AI judges, can pull in more than $11,000 a month representing brands. The AI-generated Spanish model and influencer has upward of 300,000 Instagram followers, many of whom shower her with adoring comments. She's joined on the judging panel by another AI-generated model, Emily Pellegrini, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram and has caught the attention of sports stars and billionaires who want to date her.

Thanks I hate it.

The World AI Creator Awards

World's First AI Pageant To Judge Winner On Beauty And Social Media Clout [Leslie Katz / Forbes]