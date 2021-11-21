"Contort Yourself" is one of my favorite songs by James Chance and the Contortions, a legendary band that came out of the New York No Wave scene in the late '70s. This footage is from one of their shows back in the day. It would have been such a treat to see them play live. The energy In Chance's voice is infectious.
A No Wave Gem: "Contort Yourself" by James Chance and The Contortions
- no wave
Killer no-wave LP reissue by Lizzy Mercier Descloux
In the late 1970s, Parisian poet, artist, and singer Lizzy Mercier Descloux made the downtown New York scene with peers Patti Smith and Richard Hell. Descloux's music melded no wave, disco, and minimalism into a funky, dissonant groove. Yes, you can dance to it. READ THE REST
