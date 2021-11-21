A No Wave Gem: "Contort Yourself" by James Chance and The Contortions

Popkin

"Contort Yourself" is one of my favorite songs by James Chance and the Contortions, a legendary band that came out of the New York No Wave scene in the late '70s. This  footage is from one of their shows back in the day.  It would have been such a treat to see them play live. The energy In Chance's voice is infectious.