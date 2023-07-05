Talking Heads play an early version of "Psycho Killer" in 1975 (video)

In December 1975, Talking Heads took the stage at CBGB and played a stunning half-hour set including their first performance of "Psycho Killer." (David Byrne and Chris Frantz had played an earlier version the year before when they were still called the Artistics.)

"Psycho Killer" wasn't released until their debut studio album Talking Heads: 77 but it quickly helped define the downtown NYC No Wave sound that still reverberates today. Below is the live recording of that single song followed by footage of the entire show.

(via Laughing Squid)